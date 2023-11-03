New Discoveries in the Search for Extraterrestrial Life

In the quest to answer the age-old question of whether we are alone in the universe, astronomers have made a groundbreaking revelation that has ignited even more curiosity. Nasa’s retired Kepler space telescope has discovered an extraordinary system named Kepler-385, consisting of seven planets, each receiving more radiant heat from their host star than any planet in our solar system. What sets this system apart is that all seven planets are larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune, making it unique among our neighboring planets.

This remarkable discovery is part of a new Kepler catalog that contains nearly 4,400 planet candidates, including over 700 multi-planet systems. According to Jack Lissauer, a research scientist at Nasa’s Ames Research Center, this catalog provides the most accurate list of Kepler planet candidates and their properties to date. It will enable astronomers to delve deeper into understanding the characteristics of exoplanets.

The heart of the Kepler-385 system is a Sun-like star, slightly larger and hotter than our own. The two inner planets are likely rocky and may have thin atmospheres, while the other five planets are substantially larger and cloaked in thick atmospheres. The ability to describe the properties of this system in such detail is a testament to the quality of this latest catalog of exoplanets.

One of the notable findings from the catalog is that systems with multiple transiting planets tend to have more circular orbits compared to systems with only one or two planets. This suggests that the presence of multiple planets might influence the shape of their orbits.

The Kepler space telescope’s primary observations ended in 2013, but its extended mission known as K2 continued until 2018. The data collected by Kepler has provided remarkable insights into our Milky Way galaxy. With the confirmation that planets outnumber stars, this new study expands our understanding of the diverse worlds beyond our solar system.

FAQ:

Q: How many planets are in the Kepler-385 system?

A: The Kepler-385 system consists of seven planets.

Q: Are the planets in the Kepler-385 system larger than Earth?

A: Yes, all seven planets in the Kepler-385 system are larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune.

Q: What type of star is at the center of the Kepler-385 system?

A: The Kepler-385 system is centered around a Sun-like star, which is slightly larger and hotter than our own Sun.

Q: What makes the Kepler-385 system unique?

A: The Kepler-385 system is unique because it contains seven planets that receive more radiant heat from their host star than any planet in our solar system.

Աղբյուրները `

– Nasa: domain.com

– The Journal of Planetary Science: domain.com