Այսօր Երկրին մոտենում է նոր աստերոիդ

NASA has announced that an asteroid is currently making its way towards Earth and is expected to pass by the planet today. The asteroid, named Asteroid 2023 UZ3, has caught the attention of astronomers as it is getting closer to our planet’s orbit. Unlike previous asteroids, this one has not been classified as a ‘Potentially Hazardous Object’, but its size is strikingly similar to the Chelyabinsk asteroid that caused significant damage in Russia back in 2013.

Astronomers detected the approaching asteroid using NASA’s advanced monitoring equipment, including telescopes such as NEOWISE, ALMA, Pans-STARRS1, and the Catalina Sky Survey. These tools are crucial for tracking and observing Near-Earth Objects (NEOs), which include asteroids and comets.

The size of Asteroid 2023 UZ3 is remarkable, measuring approximately 59 feet in width. To put it into perspective, it is about as big as an average house. However, despite its size, it poses no immediate danger to Earth. The asteroid will pass by at a distance of around 1 million kilometers, which may seem relatively close but is still a safe distance.

Scientists have also identified that Asteroid 2023 UZ3 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs). The Apollo asteroids have semi-major axes greater than that of Earth’s orbit. They are named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid, which was discovered in the 1930s.

This particular asteroid’s close approach to Earth is a significant event, as it is the first time it has been observed coming near our planet. Although no further close approaches are anticipated in the near future, astronomers will continue to monitor its trajectory and gather data to expand our understanding of these celestial bodies.

Հաճախակի տրվող հարցեր

1. Is Asteroid 2023 UZ3 a threat to Earth?

No, the asteroid has not been classified as a ‘Potentially Hazardous Object’ and poses no immediate danger.

2. How big is Asteroid 2023 UZ3?

The asteroid measures approximately 59 feet in width, making it about the same size as an average house.

3. What is the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids?

The Apollo asteroids are a group of NEAs that have semi-major axes larger than Earth’s orbit. They are named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered in the 1930s.

4. Is this asteroid observed approaching Earth for the first time?

Yes, according to NASA’s CNEOS, this will be the first time Asteroid 2023 UZ3 has been observed nearing Earth.