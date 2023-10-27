NASA-ն հաղթահարում է 3D տպագրության սահմանները RAMFIRE հրթիռային վարդակով

In a groundbreaking achievement, NASA engineers, in collaboration with Elementum 3D, have successfully tested a 3D printed rocket engine nozzle made from aluminum. This advancement signals a significant milestone in NASA’s ongoing efforts to leverage additive manufacturing technologies for space exploration.

Traditionally, aluminum has not been widely used in rocketry due to its low heat tolerance, which can lead to cracking under the extreme temperatures of rocket engine blasts. However, under NASA’s Reactive Additive Manufacturing for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (RAMFIRE) initiative, a solution was engineered to address this challenge, allowing aluminum to showcase its positive qualities.

The key innovation lies in the design of the rocket nozzles themselves, featuring internal channels that effectively redirect heat and prevent the metal from melting. By utilizing laser powder directed energy deposition (LP-DED) 3D printing, the RAMFIRE nozzle can be produced as a single piece, eliminating the need for thousands of separate components that would be required with traditional manufacturing methods.

Paul Gradl, principal investigator of the RAMFIRE initiative at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, expressed his optimism regarding the result and the collaborative efforts to develop and print the rocket nozzle. He highlighted the contributions of industry partnerships, stating, “We’ve reduced the steps involved in the manufacturing process, allowing us to make large-scale engine components as a single build in a matter of days.”

The successful testing of the 3D printed nozzles under extreme heat and pressure simulations opens up new possibilities for space exploration. The lightweight nature of the aluminum material enables larger payloads to be sent into space, revolutionizing the transportation capabilities of NASA’s rockets.

Looking forward, NASA plans to expand its application of additive manufacturing to other projects involving aluminum, including the production of satellite parts. The organization also aims to foster increased collaboration with additional additive manufacturing companies, stakeholders, and research bodies.

The RAMFIRE rocket nozzle not only represents a game-changer for NASA but also paves the way for expanded exploration of Earth’s orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

FAQ

1. What is RAMFIRE?

RAMFIRE stands for Reactive Additive Manufacturing for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It is an initiative by NASA aimed at leveraging additive manufacturing technologies for space exploration.

2. How does the RAMFIRE rocket nozzle differ from traditional rocket nozzles?

The RAMFIRE rocket nozzle features internal channels that redirect heat and prevent the aluminum material from melting under extreme temperatures. Traditional rocket nozzles made from aluminum are prone to cracking due to their low heat tolerance.

3. How is the RAMFIRE nozzle manufactured?

The RAMFIRE nozzle is produced using laser powder directed energy deposition (LP-DED) 3D printing. This allows the nozzle to be constructed as a single piece, eliminating the need for assembling thousands of separate components.

4. What are the benefits of using the 3D printed RAMFIRE nozzle?

The lightweight aluminum material used in the RAMFIRE nozzle allows for larger payloads to be sent into space. This reduction in weight offers significant advantages in terms of rocket efficiency and expanded capabilities for space exploration.