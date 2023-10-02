Սահմանումներ:

Preserving Biodiversity: A Call to Action

In a compelling letter for World Habitat Day 2023, Niccolò Calandri, CEO of 3Bee, emphasizes the importance of preserving biodiversity and the need for immediate action. Biodiversity is described as the lifeblood of our planet, essential for climate resilience and the survival of human existence. The loss of biodiversity is seen as one of the most pressing emergencies of our time.

One of the key initiatives mentioned in the letter is 3Bee’s “Biodiversity Oases” project, which aims to regenerate 10,000 low-biodiversity areas across Europe. This project utilizes technology to reintroduce native flora and create refuges for pollinators, with traceable and measurable impact. The goal is to align actions with the preservation of biodiversity.

Calandri’s letter echoes the call for action from renowned biologist E. O. Wilson, who advocates for the restoration of 50% of the Earth’s natural habitats. It encourages individuals, organizations, and companies to join 3Bee in amplifying the message of biodiversity preservation. The collective effort is crucial in bringing biodiversity to the forefront and ensuring a sustainable future for our planet.

To raise awareness, 3Bee has launched two campaigns called “Voices from the Oases” in Milan, Italy and “Siehst du mich jetzt?” in Berlin, Germany. These campaigns aim to reach as many people as possible and highlight the importance of biodiversity protection.

In conclusion, Calandri’s letter serves as a rallying cry for the preservation of biodiversity. It emphasizes the critical role of biodiversity in maintaining our planet’s resilience and highlights the urgency of taking tangible actions. Through initiatives like the “Biodiversity Oases,” 3Bee is leading the charge, and it is clear that united efforts are necessary to protect our planet’s biodiversity for the well-being of current and future generations.

– Biodiversity: The variety and variability of life on Earth. It encompasses the diversity of species, their genetic variation, and the ecosystems in which they live.

– Climate resilience: The ability of an ecosystem or community to withstand and recover from the impacts of climate change.

– Pollinators: Animals such as bees, butterflies, and birds that play a crucial role in the reproduction of flowering plants by transferring pollen from one flower to another. These pollinators are essential for the production of fruits, vegetables, and seeds.

