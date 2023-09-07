Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

գիտություն

Նոր հետազոտությունը ցույց է տալիս, թե ինչպես են մարդիկ ամբողջ աշխարհում հատկացնում իրենց ժամանակը

ByՌոբերտ Էնդրյու

Sep 7, 2023
A recent comprehensive study conducted by researchers at McGill University aimed to understand the global allocation of time among individuals. By analyzing data from 2000-2019 and covering 87% of the world’s population, the study shed light on how people spend their time each day and identified potential shifts in time allocation for certain tasks.

The research team collected data on economic and non-economic activities from over 140 countries. They categorized these activities into three broad groups: activities intended to alter the external world (such as food provision, energy, and building maintenance), activities focused on human minds or bodies (including self-care, education, hobbies, and socializing), and organizing activities within society (such as transportation, trade, and governance).

Surprisingly, the study found that the majority of each day is spent on activities that are human-centered, totaling a little more than 9 hours. Sleep or being in bed accounts for an additional 9 hours, while the remaining 6 hours are dedicated to tasks like growing and collecting food, commuting, and allocating resources.

Interestingly, the study revealed that activities like meals, travel, hygiene, and food preparation do not systematically change with the material wealth of a population. However, the time spent on growing and collecting food varies significantly based on wealth, ranging from over 1 hour in low-income countries to less than 5 minutes in high-income countries.

Furthermore, the researchers estimated that economic activities occupy only 2.6 hours of the average human day, with agriculture and livestock production being the dominant sectors. This allocation may seem small, but for the working-age population, it is equivalent to a 40-hour work week.

These findings provide a unique perspective on the global fabric of human life and emphasize the potential for reallocating time spent on certain activities. The study suggests that there is room for adjustments in areas such as material extraction, energy provision, and waste management.

In conclusion, understanding how individuals worldwide allocate their time is crucial for addressing global challenges and achieving sustainable development goals. This comprehensive study offers valuable insights into the daily lives of people across the globe and highlights opportunities for change in time allocation patterns.

Աղբյուրները `
– Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

