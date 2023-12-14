NASA is preparing for the launch of its groundbreaking Earth-observing project, the Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, Ocean Ecosystem (PACE) mission, which will provide essential satellite data on ocean biology, climate, and atmospheric science for over 20 years. Scheduled to be launched in early 2024, PACE will not only provide valuable information on the health of our oceans but also study the coloration of its vast waters.

The primary component of the PACE mission is the Ocean Colour Instrument (OCI), which will measure the color of the ocean in a wide range of wavelengths, from ultraviolet to shortwave infrared. By doing so, scientists will gain insights into the composition and properties of the water, aiding in the understanding of ocean ecology and its role in the climate system.

Aside from the OCI, the PACE mission will feature advanced instruments such as polarimeters that will enable researchers to investigate the interaction of light, aerosols, clouds, and their impact on the Earth’s atmosphere. Aerosols, including pollutants and dust particles, exert a significant influence on climate by both absorbing and scattering sunlight, affecting the amount of solar energy reaching the Earth’s surface.

NASA’s PACE mission will utilize two polarimeters, the spectro-polarimeter for planetary exploration (SPEXone) and the hyper-angular research polarimeter (HARP2). These instruments will work together to provide crucial information on how clouds, aerosols, and the ocean influence the polarization of sunlight. The combination of the OCI, SPEXone, and HARP2 will enable scientists to achieve comprehensive advancements in aerosol-cloud-ocean studies and enhance atmospheric correction capabilities.

In summary, NASA’s upcoming PACE mission will play a vital role in analyzing and understanding Earth’s ecosystems. By studying ocean biology, atmospheric science, and climate, this pioneering project promises to deliver groundbreaking insights into the intricate interplay between our environment and the world’s oceans.