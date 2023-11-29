New Study Reveals Diverse Diet of Early Humans in the Middle Paleolithic Period

A recent study conducted by researchers from the Senckenberg Centre for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment (SHEP) at the University of Tübingen has shed light on the dietary habits of early humans during the Middle Paleolithic period. Contrary to previous assumptions, the study found that these ancient hominins consumed a more varied diet than previously thought.

Through the analysis of a site in the Zagros Mountains in Iran, the researchers discovered evidence of the consumption of a wide range of animals. Between 81,000 to 45,000 years ago, the local hominins at this site were found to have consumed ungulates, including hoofed mammals such as pigs, deer, cows, horses, and elephants. Additionally, findings indicate the consumption of tortoises, birds, carnivorous mammals, and even fish, although these were consumed more sporadically.

These findings challenge the notion that early humans primarily relied on the consumption of ungulates. The study suggests that the diet of these hominins was more diverse, resembling the dietary habits of Neanderthals and their relatives in other regions.

The Zagros Mountains in Iran hold great significance for the study of human evolution in Southwest Asia during the Middle Paleolithic period. With their remarkable environmental diversity and heterogeneous topography, the mountains provide valuable insights into the lives of early humans.

While earlier archaeological finds from the region mainly focused on ungulates, the researchers at the Ghar-e Boof site unearthed evidence of carnivorous mammals and turtles, expanding our understanding of the dietary choices of these ancient hominins.

The study also revealed that tortoises were an integral part of their diet. The researchers discovered remains of various bird species and the fossils of carnivores, including a large predatory cat, possibly a leopard, and a red fox. They concluded that the tortoises were likely roasted in their shells based on scorch marks found on their exteriors.

These findings indicate that early humans in the Middle Paleolithic period in the Zagros region had a diversified hunting behavior, mirrored by similar findings in other parts of Eurasia. The study highlights the complexity of our ancestors’ diets and underlines the need for continued research to uncover further insights into human evolution.

