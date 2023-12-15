Valve, the gaming company behind Dota 2, has taken a rather amusing approach to crack down on smurf accounts. In what they are calling a “bloodbath,” Valve has decided to send surprise gifts to these accounts, including those belonging to professional players. Sounds nice, right? Well, the twist is that the gift actually contains a “highly toxic” lump of coal that triggers a permanent ban. Talk about a hilarious punishment!

One Dota 2 pro and streamer, Mason Venne, also known as “mason,” was caught off guard when his account was banned after opening the gift. His reaction was priceless, exclaiming, “What?! I got banned?! What? What if I just never opened it? Are they serious?” Little did he know, Valve had already pulled off their prank.

In a follow-up post on the Dota 2 subreddit, Mason admitted to and apologized for hiring a behavior score farmer to boost his in-game behavior score. Valve uses this score system to promote positive behavior and communication in the game. Mason is now pleading with Valve to lift his ban, acknowledging his mistake and promising never to repeat it. But will Valve show him mercy?

Valve’s hard stance on Dota 2 players who break the rules is evident. They have warned players on their “naughty list” that they are in for a bloodbath. In a blog post addressing the issue, Valve declared that they have been monitoring player behavior closely and have engaged in an aggressive ban wave, with tens of thousands of smurf account bans in recent weeks.

Valve’s goal is to ensure that matches are enjoyable and fair for all players. Smurf accounts and other negative behavior not only ruin the gaming experience but also go against the principles of fair play. So, while this approach might seem amusing, Valve’s actions are part of their commitment to maintaining the integrity of Dota 2.

While it remains uncertain if Valve will lift Mason’s ban, one thing is clear – they are making it clear that breaking the rules comes with consequences. So, here’s a piece of advice to all Dota 2 players: play fair, respect the rules, and don’t underestimate Valve’s ban hammer.