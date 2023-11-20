A Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay Mod készítői frissítik a Red Dead Redemption 2 modot

The developers behind the popular roleplay mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 have reassured fans that they have not forgotten about the Red Dead Redemption 2 counterpart. In a recent community update, Cfx.re, the team behind FiveM and RedM, addressed concerns raised by fans regarding the lack of information on RedM in their last update.

Contrary to speculation, the developers clarified that they have no plans to abandon RedM. They emphasized that the job listings they mentioned in the previous update are applicable to both FiveM and RedM. Acknowledging the technical challenges involved in working on RedM, the team stated that they intend to collaborate with the Rockstar Games team to improve the mod in the future.

RedM, the Red Dead Redemption 2 counterpart of FiveM, offers players a realistic Wild West experience, similar to the GTA RP mod. Cfx.re has been providing ongoing support for both mods, assuring fans that RedM continues to be in their plans. While the rise of speculations surrounding GTA 6 has left some fans uncertain, the developers have not commented on how their projects will apply to the upcoming Rockstar game.

In addition to addressing concerns about RedM, Cfx.re clarified their stance on the use of non-adult character models in their platform. They reiterated that the use of non-adult ped models is strictly prohibited under the PLA (Player License Agreement), regardless of the context or roleplay scenario. All non-adult ped models must be removed to comply with the guidelines.

In unrelated news, Rockstar has confirmed that a trailer for the next installment of Grand Theft Auto will be released next month, much to the excitement of the GTA community. Fans eagerly await this glimpse into the future of the beloved franchise.

FAQ:

Q: Will RedM be abandoned in favor of FiveM?

A: No, the developers have reassured fans that they have no plans to abandon RedM and are committed to improving it alongside FiveM.

Q: Can I use non-adult character models in FiveM or RedM?

A: No, the use of non-adult ped models is strictly prohibited and must be removed to comply with the licensing agreement.

Q: When will the next Grand Theft Auto game be released?

A: While a trailer for the game will be released next month, a specific release date has not been announced yet.