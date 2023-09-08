Városi élet

Save $150 on Beats By Dr. Dre Studio Pro Headphones at Best Buy Canada

ByVicky Stavropoulou

8. szeptember 2023.
Best Buy Canada is currently offering a promotion on the Beats By Dr. Dre Studio Pro headphones, providing customers with a $150 discount. These over-ear headphones feature Active Noise Cancelling technology, allowing users to block out external noise and immerse themselves in their music or audio experience. The headphones also have a Transparency Mode, which enables users to hear ambient sound when necessary.

In addition to their noise-canceling capabilities, the Beats By Dr. Dre Studio Pro headphones offer up to 40 hours of wireless listening time. They are compatible with various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, thanks to Bluetooth, USB-C, and 3.5mm analog input connectivity options.

Previously priced at $469.99, the headphones are currently available for $319.99 at Best Buy Canada. This discount makes it an attractive opportunity for individuals looking to upgrade their headphones and enjoy high-quality audio.

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of September 8th to September 14th feature several other enticing discounts. These include savings on TVs, gaming accessories, laptops, smartwatches, and more. Some standout offers include the Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV for $449.99 (save $200) and the ASUS ROG Strix Gaming PC for $999.99 (save $600).

Make sure to visit the Best Buy Canada website to explore all the Top Deals available this week.

Források:
– Best Buy Canada: https://www.bestbuy.ca/

