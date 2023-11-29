A CMOS képérzékelők piaca visszapattan, ahogy az okostelefonok eladása emelkedik

The CMOS image sensor (CIS) market faced a decline in demand over the past couple of years due to sluggish smartphone sales. This downward trend affected major players like Samsung, a prominent CIS component supplier. However, in a positive turn of events, the market is now experiencing a revival after two years. As a result, Samsung has responded by increasing the prices of its CIS components.

Chinese media outlet Money reported today that Samsung has issued a notice to its customers in China regarding the price increase of their CIS components. This change is expected to benefit various distributors such as Qingya and Supreme.

According to the report, the average price of CMOS image sensor components is projected to rise by 25% in the first quarter of 2024. Certain individual CMOS components may even see a price hike of up to 30%.

The recovery of the smartphone market, which began rebounding in October, is the driving force behind the increased demand for CIS components. The rise in smartphone sales has directly influenced the need for these components, compelling Samsung to adjust its prices for the coming year.

Interestingly, the report highlights that the price increase primarily affects CIS units with resolutions of 32MP and higher. Whether this change will also impact the prices of Samsung’s own Galaxy phones, equipped with 32MP-or-higher cameras, remains to be seen.

Overall, this shift in the CMOS image sensor market signifies a promising upturn in the tech industry, as smartphone sales continue to climb. With Samsung leading the charge in CIS component supply, expectations are high for a prosperous year ahead.

FAQ

1. What is a CMOS image sensor?

A CMOS image sensor is a device used in digital cameras and smartphones to convert light into electronic signals. It captures images by converting photons into charge packets, which are then converted into digital data for image processing.

