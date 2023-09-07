Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Hírek

A Pokemon Go oktatók küzdenek az átugorhatatlan időzítővel a Solo Raids-ben

ByMampho Brescia

7. szeptember 2023.
A Pokemon Go oktatók küzdenek az átugorhatatlan időzítővel a Solo Raids-ben

Pokemon Go trainers have been faced with a challenging task in the recent Master Ball research, as they are required to win 60 Raids. However, the unskippable timer during solo raids has made this task particularly difficult for players.

In late July 2023, Niantic introduced a feature called “Ready to Raid”, allowing trainers to expedite the Raid timer countdown. Unfortunately, this feature does not apply to solo trainers, forcing them to endure the entire two-minute countdown.

The frustration was evident in a post on the Pokemon Go subreddit titled, “60 Raids requirement shows how brutal the unskippable timer can be for solo-raiding.” The original poster highlighted the challenge of waiting for two unskippable minutes to solo a one-star Wooper, which would normally take less than 10 seconds. They also emphasized that the time spent waiting for raids to start adds up and becomes a significant commitment over the course of completing 60 Raids.

Many solo raiders in the comments expressed their feelings of apprehension towards the 60 Raid requirement. Some mentioned the difficulty of balancing this task with other commitments, such as jobs and responsibilities. Trainers were frustrated that the “Ready to Raid” feature did not extend to solo players, as it could have alleviated some of the waiting time.

This limitation in the game feature has been a cause of frustration for the Pokemon Go community in the past. However, it remains uncertain if Niantic has any plans to address this issue in the future. Trainers have until November 21, 2023, to complete the Master Ball research in the ongoing Adventures Abound season.

Source: Philip Trahan, Pokemon Go subreddit

By Mampho Brescia

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Hírek

A globális LAN/WAN tesztberendezések legújabb fejlesztéseinek felfedezése

11. szeptember 2023.
Hírek

A proxyszerver használatának fontossága a WhatsApp számára Android és iOS rendszeren

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew
Hírek

Micro LED: A következő nagy dolog az okostelefonok és táblagépek kijelzőtechnológiájában

11. szeptember 2023.

Hibáztál

Technológia

Nokia G42 5G okostelefon: pénztárcabarát és fenntartható lehetőség

11. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technológia

A Honor megerősíti a V Purse Concept bevezetésének dátumát

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technológia

A Counter-Strike 2 beállításainak optimalizálása a bemeneti késleltetés csökkentése érdekében

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technológia

Az IBM szoftvernek a globális személyzetnek legalább heti három napra vissza kell térnie az irodába

11. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments