Az új szivárgás a Samsung Galaxy S24 sorozat izgalmas tulajdonságait tárja fel

A recent leak has shed light on the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 series, providing details on its specifications and features. According to the leak, the new flagship lineup will consist of the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, all of which have received certification from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for sale in the U.S.

One interesting revelation from the leak is that the Galaxy S24 series is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. This contradicts previous rumors that suggested the range would exclusively use Samsung’s in-house Exynos chipset. However, Samsung has a history of switching between chipsets depending on the market, so it remains to be seen which processor will be used in which countries.

Another notable detail is that the amount of RAM in the Galaxy S24 series will be the same as its predecessors, ranging between 8GB and 12GB. This has sparked disappointment among some hardcore fans who were hoping for an increase to 16GB. However, it’s worth noting that 12GB of RAM is more than sufficient to power Samsung’s AI ambitions, as demonstrated by Google’s Pixel 8 Pro, which also has 12GB of RAM.

The leak also reveals several other exciting features, such as a titanium frame for the S24 Ultra, a 5000mAh battery, and a new 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. Additionally, Samsung is said to be introducing new AI abilities, including a language translation feature and its own version of Google Lens.

As always, it’s important to approach leaks with a degree of skepticism until official confirmation is provided. Nevertheless, this latest leak has generated significant excitement among Samsung enthusiasts, who eagerly anticipate the launch of the Galaxy S24 series next year.

