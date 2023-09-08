Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Hírek

Az új Mortal Kombat előzetese bemutatja Jean-Claude Van Damme bőrét

ByVicky Stavropoulou

8. szeptember 2023.
Az új Mortal Kombat előzetese bemutatja Jean-Claude Van Damme bőrét

Netherrealm Studios has released a new trailer today showcasing the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin in Mortal Kombat 1. The trailer features Van Damme fighting various characters, including Johnny Cage, and highlights the alternative skin available for the Mortal Kombat veteran. This special skin can only be unlocked by purchasing the Premium/Kollector’s editions of the game.

The Van Damme skin in Mortal Kombat 1 is a nod to the actor’s connection to the franchise. The character of Johnny Cage in the game has long been inspired by Van Damme, with one of Cage’s signature moves being a split-legged groin punch, reminiscent of a move performed by Van Damme in the film Bloodsport.

In fact, the developers at Midway Games, the original creators of the Mortal Kombat series, had attempted to secure the license to use Van Damme’s likeness in the first Mortal Kombat game. However, this opportunity did not materialize at the time.

During a recent episode of Hot Ones, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon revealed how the team had made multiple attempts to collaborate with Van Damme in the past, but were unsuccessful. “This time, we hit the lottery, and we got him,” Boon said. “And we actually have his voice, and he’s going to be the Johnny Cage character.”

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to be released on September 19. In addition to the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin, the game will also feature the return of series veteran Nitara, who is voiced by actress Megan Fox.

Források:
- IGN
– Hot Ones
– Gamescom

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Hírek

A globális LAN/WAN tesztberendezések legújabb fejlesztéseinek felfedezése

11. szeptember 2023.
Hírek

A proxyszerver használatának fontossága a WhatsApp számára Android és iOS rendszeren

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew
Hírek

Micro LED: A következő nagy dolog az okostelefonok és táblagépek kijelzőtechnológiájában

11. szeptember 2023.

Hibáztál

Technológia

Nokia G42 5G okostelefon: pénztárcabarát és fenntartható lehetőség

11. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technológia

A Honor megerősíti a V Purse Concept bevezetésének dátumát

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technológia

A Counter-Strike 2 beállításainak optimalizálása a bemeneti késleltetés csökkentése érdekében

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technológia

Az IBM szoftvernek a globális személyzetnek legalább heti három napra vissza kell térnie az irodába

11. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments