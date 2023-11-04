A Mortal Kombat 1 Players aggodalmát fejezi ki a DLC-gyakorlatban bekövetkezett változások miatt

The Mortal Kombat 1 community is buzzing with dissatisfaction as players voice their concerns about the recent decision made by NetherRealm, the developer of the game. The controversy surrounds the lack of bundled DLC skins with DLC packs, a departure from previous installments of the franchise.

Although both NetherRealm and publisher Warner Bros. have not explicitly stated that alternate skins will not be available, keen-eyed players noticed that the recent Omni-Man gameplay trailer did not mention any additional skins accompanying premium DLC characters. This change deviates from Mortal Kombat 11, which regularly included skin packs in its DLC character offerings.

The gaming community, particularly the subreddit community dedicated to Mortal Kombat, has been actively discussing and upvoting posts on this topic. Users expressed their disappointment over this decision, arguing that the lack of bundled skins undermines the value of the premium edition of the game.

While various players conveyed their frustrations, u/Youngstown_Mafia’s post received significant attention, highlighting the absence of skin packs. Similarly, u/SentosEdge voiced concern, predicting that all skins would be sold separately, and u/Penguinazu lamented the loss of exclusive skins that enticed them to purchase the premium edition in the first place.

The discontent extends beyond the issue of skins. Just last week, Mortal Kombat 1 players protested against a Halloween-themed DLC fatality with a steep price tag of $10. This follows a recent pattern where expensive DLC, such as the Texas Chain Saw Massacre pack, has sparked backlash within the community.

This new development in the Mortal Kombat franchise has left players feeling that the current iteration lacks the same level of content and generosity as its predecessor. The anger and disappointment expressed indicate a growing sentiment of discontent over NetherRealm’s DLC practices.

FAQ

What are DLC skins?

DLC skins refer to downloadable content that offers players alternative appearances for their characters in a video game.

What is a subreddit community?

A subreddit community is a specific section within the social media platform Reddit, dedicated to discussions and content pertaining to a particular topic.

What is a DLC pack?

A DLC pack, short for “downloadable content pack,” is additional game content that can be purchased and downloaded to enhance or expand the gameplay experience.