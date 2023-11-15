Egy új együttműködést mutattak be: Sacai x AMG egyesítik erőiket egy hibrid kollekcióban

In a surprising announcement, Chitose Abe’s unconventional Japanese fashion brand Sacai has joined forces with Mercedes-AMG to release a groundbreaking collaboration. The collection, which made its debut ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, draws inspiration from the iconic Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.8 AMG, fondly referred to as the ‘Red Pig’, the first-ever racing car from AMG.

Sacai’s unique design philosophy, characterized by the fusion of unconventional elements and materials, perfectly aligns with the ethos of AMG. The collection showcases an array of garments, including racing-style overalls emblazoned with the vintage-inspired Sacai AMG logo, patch-covered varsity jackets, blousons, and T-shirts.

For an immersive Sacai x AMG experience, Chitose Abe has collaborated with AMG on a special car ‘wrap’ in mirrored chrome. This exclusive opportunity allows fashion enthusiasts to coordinate their outfit with their vehicle, albeit the one-of-a-kind wrap is not available for sale at the moment. The car wrap features badges and embossed shapes that echo the design elements found in the collection itself.

“This collaboration is innovative, disruptive, and unique,” expresses Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG. “As brands situated at the intersection of luxury and performance, AMG and Sacai have worked together to create something that authentically represents both of our DNA.”

The collection is now available at AMG Speed City in Las Vegas and can also be purchased online through nordstrom.com. The collaboration offers a stylish and adventurous take on performance wear, bringing together the distinctive design philosophies and codes of both Sacai and AMG.

