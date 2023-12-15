Price Chopper/Market 32 Acquires Leases of Five Capital Region ShopRite Stores, Including Niskayuna Location

Price Chopper/Market 32 has recently made a significant move in the grocery industry by purchasing the leases of five ShopRite supermarkets in the Capital Region. This acquisition includes the former ShopRite location in Niskayuna, just two miles away from Price Chopper’s Eastern Parkway store in Schenectady.

The Niskayuna Market 32 store is expected to open next summer, with the Eastern Parkway store continuing operations even after the new location opens. Price Chopper spokesperson Mona Golub confirmed that the Mohawk Commons location in Niskayuna will also remain in business.

While Price Chopper acquired the lease for ShopRite’s Niskayuna location, it is important to note that they did not buy the physical store itself. Instead, they obtained the legal rights to occupy the space.

This acquisition is seen as a positive outcome for the overall health of the Nott Street shopping plaza, where the former ShopRite was located. John McAffer, associate broker at CBRE Real Estate, which represents the landlord of the shopping center, stated that having another chain supermarket fill the retail space is advantageous for the plaza.

Ray Gillen, chair of the Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority, expressed his support for Price Chopper’s move, highlighting the importance of maintaining a grocery store presence in the area. Gillen mentioned that Price Rite Marketplace at Crosstown Commons serves customers in the upper State Street neighborhood as well.

It is worth noting that Metroplex was not involved in the lease deal between ShopRite and Price Chopper. However, it was widely anticipated that another grocery store would take over the location following ShopRite’s announcement of store closures.

Overall, Price Chopper/Market 32’s acquisition of the leases of five ShopRite stores, including the Niskayuna location, is set to bring continued convenience and options for shoppers in the Capital Region.