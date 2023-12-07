A nerckibocsátás félelmet vált ki a helyi gazdák körében

In a shocking incident that unfolded last year, thousands of mink were released from a farm in Van Wert County, Ohio, causing concern among local residents. The suspects responsible for the incident destroyed fencing at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm, releasing an estimated 40,000 mink into the wild. The release posed a threat to the local ecosystem, particularly affecting ground-nesting birds like chickens and turkeys.

One affected resident, Kirsten Barnhart, expressed her worries about the mink release, as she owned a variety of birds. She took immediate action to secure her barn but was devastated to find a dead chicken with its head missing in the coop. Fortunately, her rooster, named Jack, survived the encounter with minor scratches and made a full recovery.

The impact of the mink release extended beyond Barnhart’s farm. Her cousins, who owned a flock of ducks, reported losing about a dozen of them to mink attacks. The incidents highlighted the potential danger posed by mink on local farms.

However, since the incident, there have been no further reports of mink on farms in the area, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. While the exact number of mink in the wild remains unknown, the closure of the mink farm after the release has likely contributed to the decrease in mink attacks.

The closure of the mink farm has also sparked speculation among locals, who believe that the facility will be repurposed as a turkey farm. This transition could provide a new opportunity for farmers in the region while helping to ensure the safety of their livestock.

Although the mink release caused significant disruption and concern among local farmers, the incident has also highlighted the importance of protecting and maintaining the delicate balance of the local ecosystem. Farmers like Barnhart are now more vigilant in securing their barns, ensuring the safety of their animals, and preventing future encounters with mink or other potential threats.

