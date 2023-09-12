Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Hírek

Apple Event 2023: Az iPhone 15 Series és az Apple Watch Series 9 megjelenése

ByVicky Stavropoulou

12. szeptember 2023.
Apple Event 2023: Az iPhone 15 Series és az Apple Watch Series 9 megjelenése

Apple Event 2023 has captured the attention of people around the world, especially Apple fans and those interested in purchasing a new iPhone. During this event, Apple will launch its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series and the latest iteration of its Apple Watch, the Series 9.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 will be available in India immediately after its global launch. This is a significant departure from previous launch strategies, where iPhone sales in India commenced much later than the global release. Bloomberg, citing reliable sources, revealed that the assembly of the iPhone 15 is taking place in India, enabling the prompt availability of this model in the country.

However, it remains unclear whether all variants, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone Pro Max, will be immediately available in India. Historically, the Pro variants have debuted in India slightly later, and their assembly does not take place in the country.

The Apple Event 2023 will commence at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Viewers can watch the live event on Apple’s official website and YouTube. The event will be livestreamed directly from Apple Park, the company’s headquarters. We will also provide live updates on our website, keeping you informed about the latest features and announcements regarding the iPhone 15 and other products.

Források: Bloomberg

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Hírek

A Wordle áttekintése: A Wordle 819 rejtvény elemzése

16. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia
Hírek

Ősi baktériumok, amelyek először kolonizálták a földet, több mint 407 millió évvel ezelőtt

16. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou
Hírek

A Sonos Beam (Gen 2) és a Samsung HW-S60B Soundbar összehasonlítása

16. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou

Hibáztál

Tudomány

Az új megközelítések etikai kérdéseket vetnek fel az őssejttudományban

18. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tudomány

Közelgő Sky Szemüvegek, amelyekre figyelni kell szeptemberben

18. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tudomány

A Hubble az Arp 107-ben ütköző galaxisokat rögzít

18. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Tudomány

A NASA felfedezi az élet lehetséges jeleit a távoli bolygón

18. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments