A TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche: Egyedülálló együttműködés

Mampho Brescia

7. szeptember 2023.
A TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche: Egyedülálló együttműködés

The collaboration between TAG Heuer and Porsche has resulted in the creation of the innovative TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche watch. This chronograph watch is based on TAG Heuer’s “glassbox” design and features a 42mm by 14.9mm case with a domed sapphire crystal that allows for easy readability at any angle. The watch is available in 18k rose gold with a beige dial or steel with a silvered dial, both of which have rhodium-plated hour and minute hands.

What sets this watch apart is its unique TH20-08 movement. The movement powers the chronograph hand, which accelerates like a car’s speedometer. When the chronograph is started, the hand rapidly covers a third of the dial in 9.1 seconds. However, as it continues to circle the dial, it gradually slows down until it reaches the top and starts again at a fast speed. This feature provides a visually dynamic and engaging experience.

TAG Heuer has expanded its “glassbox” Carreras line with various models to cater to different preferences. The Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche adds another fascinating option for watch enthusiasts and fans of the iconic car brand. The watch’s unique movement and collaboration with Porsche make it a standout in the market.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche is priced at 9,000 CHF for the steel version and 23,000 CHF for the rose gold version. This collaboration is a testament to the creativity and innovation that both TAG Heuer and Porsche bring to the table.

Források:
– TAG Heuer
– Porsche

