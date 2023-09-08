Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Hírek

Google Opens Visitor Experience in Mountain View

ByGabriel Botha

8. szeptember 2023.
Google Opens Visitor Experience in Mountain View

Google is set to open the Google Visitor Experience at its headquarters in Mountain View, California. The new destination aims to provide visitors with an opportunity to experience Google and its local community. The visitor experience is located at the company’s tent-like “Gradient Canopy” office building, formerly known as Charleston East.

The Google Visitor Experience will feature a range of amenities, including a Google Store where visitors can learn about and purchase Pixel hardware products. This will be the third Google Store location, following those in Chelsea and Williamsburg in New York City.

Additionally, the visitor experience will include a public café called “Café @ Mountain View,” offering a space for visitors to relax and enjoy refreshments. “The Plaza” will provide outdoor art, events, and other programming for visitors to enjoy.

The venue will also house “The Huddle,” a space dedicated to hosting local community group events and non-profit activities. Furthermore, a “Pop-Up Shop” will showcase and support local businesses.

Currently, visitors to the Google campus can only have a limited experience, with no official gift store available. The new Google Visitor Experience will offer a complete replacement, aiming to provide a comprehensive and immersive experience for visitors.

The Google Visitor Experience is set to open on October 12th, bringing a “Googley experience” to all who visit.

By Gabriel Botha

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Hírek

A nanokatalizátorok hatása a globális technológiai iparra: Átfogó jelentés

11. szeptember 2023.
Hírek

A fizika korlátai: A kiszámíthatatlan előrejelzése

11. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha
Hírek

Armored Core 6 1.002 frissítés: Javítási megjegyzések és változások a játékmenetben

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia

Hibáztál

Technológia

Az Apple váltása USB-C-re az iPhone 15-ön: kényszerű áthelyezés, de előnyökkel

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technológia

Gyömbér: természetes gyógymód a székrekedés ellen

11. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technológia

A Starfield hivatalosan támogatott modjai 2024-ben jelennek meg

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technológia

Az Instagram új funkciót tesztel a hírfolyambejegyzések közeli barátaival való megosztásához

11. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments