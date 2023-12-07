New PlayStation Plus Promotion Offers Exciting Gifts and Discounts

Sony PlayStation is kicking off the holiday season with an exciting promotion called the Season of Play, which will run from December 5, 2023, to January 5, 2024. This month-long event is designed to celebrate and reward the loyal PlayStation community.

During the Season of Play, PlayStation Plus members can look forward to a range of activities and benefits. For starters, players can redeem voucher codes for new avatars that commemorate popular titles, including Ghost of Tsushima, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and more. Avatars are available for both PS5 and PS4 consoles, and no PlayStation Plus membership is required.

In addition to avatars, PlayStation Gear merchandise will be available at a 15% discount using the promo code SEASONOFPLAY15. Players can visit gear.playstation.com for more information and details regarding this exciting offer.

For those who are not PlayStation Plus members, fret not, there are activities for you too. While you won’t be able to access exclusive deals and tournaments, you can still enjoy a free online multiplayer weekend from December 9 to December 10. During this time, online multiplayer will be available without a PlayStation Plus membership, allowing players to join their friends in exhilarating multiplayer gameplay.

Furthermore, PlayStation Tournaments will be held from December 12 to December 17. This is a fantastic opportunity for competitive gamers to showcase their skills and win prizes, including PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe memberships and a chance to enter a prize draw for a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console.

As part of the Season of Play, PlayStation Plus members can also earn bonus points on PlayStation Stars by redeeming and playing any of the December PlayStation Plus Monthly Games. This is a great way to enhance your gaming experience and reap additional benefits with eligible purchases on the PlayStation Store.

To top it all off, Sony Pictures Core Benefits will provide PlayStation Plus members with access to a curated catalog of movies, along with exclusive discounts on select titles. Starting December 5, select content from Crunchyroll will also be added, allowing fans to enjoy episodes from popular anime series.

Don’t miss out on the PlayStation Plus Season of Play! Visit the official PlayStation Plus website for more information, and get ready for an incredible month of gaming, rewards, and discounts. Happy gaming!

