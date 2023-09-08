Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Hírek

Google’s Gboard Introduces Proofread Feature to Improve Content Quality

ByRobert Andrew

8. szeptember 2023.
Google’s Gboard Introduces Proofread Feature to Improve Content Quality

Google’s Gboard, known as one of the best keyboards on Android, has recently added an exciting new feature. The latest beta version of the Gboard app (v13.4) now includes a ‘Proofread’ option, powered by generative AI, which can check texts for spelling, grammar, and punctuation errors and fix them seamlessly. This addition eliminates the need for third-party services like Grammarly.

According to 9To5Google, the Proofread option appears in Gboard’s toolbar. Upon tapping the option, the feature processes the content and provides a revised version with any identified errors corrected. Users have the choice to replace their original content with the revised version by tapping the thumbs-up button. Alternatively, they can dismiss the suggestion by clicking the thumbs-down button.

In addition to the Proofread option, Gboard will display a ‘Fix it’ button. This button automatically corrects errors without showing the revised version or allowing the user to accept or reject the suggestion. However, the distinction between the ‘Proofread’ and ‘Fix it’ options requires further clarification.

The ‘Fix it’ button will initially appear in Gboard’s toolbar, and upon tapping it, users will receive a prompt explaining that “the text that’s proofread will be sent to Google and temporarily processed to create grammar and writing suggestions.” Users must accept these terms and conditions before they can use the feature.

There is currently no information on when these new features will be available in the stable version of the Gboard app. The development and testing of generative AI features typically require significant time and effort before they can be released to the public. Hopefully, Samsung will also incorporate an AI-powered feature to enhance the quality of written content in the Samsung Keyboard.

Források:
– 9To5Google

By Robert Andrew

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Hírek

A Lava bemutatja a Blaze 2 Pro okostelefont 90 Hz-es kijelzővel és Unisoc processzorral

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew
Hírek

Az Androméda csillagkép: A téli megfigyelő öröme

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew
Hírek

Az 5G-től a mobil műholdig: a globális távközlést újradefiniáló technológiák 2020-ban

11. szeptember 2023.

Hibáztál

Hírek

A Lava bemutatja a Blaze 2 Pro okostelefont 90 Hz-es kijelzővel és Unisoc processzorral

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technológia

Digitális családon belüli visszaélés: Hogyan használják ki a technológiát ellenőrzésre és ártásra

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technológia

A Starfield játékosai fedezzék fel a legyőzhetetlen hajóterveket, hogy túlszárnyalják az ellenséges mesterséges intelligencia eszét

11. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Hírek

Az Androméda csillagkép: A téli megfigyelő öröme

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments