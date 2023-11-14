Fido Unveils Exciting New Offers on Smartphone Deals

Looking for the latest smartphone deals? Look no further than Fido’s new offers that are sure to leave tech enthusiasts thrilled. Fido has dropped its Black Friday deals, providing customers with an opportunity to grab their favorite devices at discounted prices. From iPhones to Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel, Fido has something for everyone.

One of the standout offers is the iPhone 14, available for $0 down with a financing plan of $37.80 per month instead of the regular $42.80. This means you can get your hands on the latest iPhone model without breaking the bank. Samsung enthusiasts will also be delighted to find the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 FE both available at $0 down with significantly reduced monthly payments.

For those who prefer Google Pixel phones, the Google Pixel 7 is exclusively available online at no cost per month with a $0 down payment, a substantial discount from the standard $39 monthly payment. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 8 offers a financing plan of $20 per month instead of the usual $46.17.

Motorola lovers can rejoice as well, with the iconic Motorola Razr and Razr+ both available at discounted prices. The Motorola Razr comes with a financing plan of $15 per month instead of the regular $47.13, while the Razr+ can be yours for $25 per month instead of the standard $65.

Last but certainly not least, the iPhone 13 is another fantastic option available at $0 down with a $15 per month financing plan instead of the usual $37.

Visit Fido’s website to explore these incredible deals for yourself and seize the opportunity to upgrade your smartphone without breaking the bank. With such fantastic offers, it’s the perfect time to make a purchase and stay connected in style.

Gyakran feltett kérdések (GYIK)

Q: Are there any deals available for phone plans?

A: Yes, Fido has introduced new offers on phone plans as well. You can find more details on Fido’s website.

Q: Can I purchase these smartphone deals online?

A: Most of the deals are available online, but it’s always recommended to check Fido’s website for the latest information and availability.

Q: How long will these deals be available?

A: The availability of these deals may vary, so it’s best to take advantage of the offers as soon as possible to ensure you don’t miss out.

Q: Can I trade in my existing phone for a new one?

A: Fido may offer trade-in options, but specific details can be found on their website or by contacting their customer service.

Q: Are these offers available for new customers only?

A: These deals are usually open to both new and existing customers, but certain promotions may have specific eligibility criteria. It is recommended to check with Fido directly to confirm eligibility.