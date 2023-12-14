Az új DJI Ronin 4D-8K Combo új szintre emeli a filmkészítést

DJI has just released the highly anticipated Ronin 4D-8K Combo, a revolutionary camera that promises to change the landscape of cinematic filmmaking. With its advanced features and cutting-edge technology, this camera offers filmmakers unparalleled creative possibilities.

Unlike its predecessor, the Ronin 4D-8K Combo now includes the Zenmuse X9-8K Gimbal Camera, which captures stunningly detailed footage up to 8K resolution. This camera is equipped with a range of features that ensure smooth and stable footage, including a 4D Raw license key for ProRes Raw recording, Z-Axis Camera/3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizing for precise control, and a LiDAR Range Finder/Focus Module that ensures accurate focus every time.

One of the standout features of the Ronin 4D-8K Combo is the inclusion of the DJI DL PZ 17-28mm T3.0 ASPH Lens, providing filmmakers with added flexibility in capturing the perfect shot. This lens allows for extra focal length options, expanding creative possibilities and enabling filmmakers to capture a wider range of perspectives.

Another notable feature is the compatibility of the Ronin 4D-8K Combo with the entire DJI Ronin ecosystem. Filmmakers can easily integrate the Ronin 4D-8K Combo with other DJI accessories such as the Flex Extension Unit, Focus Motor, and Expansion Plate, further expanding the capabilities of this powerful camera system.

With its impressive 8K video capabilities, the Ronin 4D-8K Combo opens up a world of possibilities for filmmakers in terms of image quality and post-production flexibility. The camera supports ProRes Raw recording up to 8K resolution at 30 fps, and with the included 1TB ProSSD drive, filmmakers can seamlessly capture high-quality footage without the need for additional storage devices.

In conclusion, the DJI Ronin 4D-8K Combo is set to revolutionize the filmmaking industry with its advanced features and exceptional image quality. Whether you’re a professional filmmaker or an aspiring enthusiast, this camera offers an unparalleled cinematic experience that will elevate your creative projects to new heights.