A DashLane bevezeti a jelszó nélküli bejelentkezést, úttörő szerepet tölt be a hitelesítő adatkezelők új korszakában

DashLane, a leading password manager, has recently launched its innovative passwordless login feature, becoming the first credential manager to offer this cutting-edge functionality. This marks a major milestone in the industry, as it eliminates the need for a master password, making logging into DashLane faster and significantly reducing the risk of phishing attacks.

Unlike other platforms that utilize the FIDO standard, DashLane has developed its own system to deliver a seamless passwordless experience. The decision to create its own solution stems from the company’s commitment to providing users with a secure and reliable login method that aligns with its high standards.

The new passwordless login feature utilizes either a device-specific PIN, facial recognition through Face ID, or fingerprint scanning via Touch ID to unlock users’ password vaults. This enhanced security measure ensures that only authorized individuals can access their sensitive information, reducing the risk of password reuse and phishing attacks.

In addition to the speed and security benefits, DashLane has also streamlined the account recovery process for passwordless login users. By leveraging an additional device logged into DashLane, users can easily regain access to their data in the unfortunate event of device loss or damage.

Currently, the passwordless login feature is exclusively available for new personal plan accounts on iOS and Android platforms. However, DashLane plans to extend this feature to all customers, including existing users and business accounts, throughout 2024.

To set up a new DashLane account and take advantage of the passwordless login, users simply follow the provided step-by-step instructions. With this groundbreaking update, DashLane is revolutionizing the way users manage their credentials and paving the way for a new era of secure and effortless authentication.