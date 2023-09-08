Apple TV+ ingyenes beszerzése: A legjobb nézési módok

Apple TV+ has become one of the top streaming services for original TV shows and movies. If you’re interested in trying out this service without committing to the monthly subscription fee of $6.99, there are several ways to watch Apple TV+ for free.

The first option is to take advantage of the standard free trial offer. Simply sign up for Apple TV+ and enjoy the service for seven days without any charges. If you decide it’s not for you, cancel before the trial period ends.

If you’re enjoying the original programming and live sports available on Apple TV+, consider continuing to watch and enjoy the service. At $6.99 per month, the pricing is comparable to Hulu and cheaper than Netflix. You’ll also have access to live TV streaming and on-demand content.

In addition to the free trial, you can also watch Apple TV+ for free by signing up for Apple One’s one-month free trial. Apple One is a subscription bundle that includes various services like Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud+ at a discounted price. This is an excellent option to get music, movies, TV shows, video games, news, and more from Apple without paying for each service individually.

Another way to enjoy Apple TV+ for free is by purchasing an eligible Apple device. When you buy a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac from an Apple Store or authorized retailer like Best Buy or Target, you’ll receive three months of Apple TV+ for free, equating to 90 days of free streaming.

Best Buy currently has a promotion that offers three months of Apple TV+ for free without having to make a purchase. Simply add Apple TV+ to your cart, proceed to checkout, and you’re all set. You can cancel after the 90 days if you choose without any obligations.

For students, Apple offers a discounted subscription bundle that includes Apple TV+ and Apple Music together for just $5.99 per month. This is a significant savings compared to subscribing to each service individually. To qualify, students must enroll and get verified via UNiDAYS. Additionally, there is a one-month free trial available with this student subscription plan.

Lastly, T-Mobile offers free access to Apple TV+ for its new and existing customers. Depending on your plan with the cellular carrier, you can receive up to six months of the streaming service for free. After the free period ends, you can either cancel or continue watching Apple Originals for $6.99 per month.

With all of these options to watch Apple TV+ for free, you now have the opportunity to choose what to watch first without worrying about the cost.

– Original programming: TV shows and movies that are exclusive to a specific streaming service.

– Live TV streaming: Watching TV shows and events as they are being broadcasted in real-time.

– On-demand content: TV shows and movies that are available to watch at any time.

