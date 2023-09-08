Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Hírek

Az Assassin's Creed: Black Flag átmenetileg nem elérhető a Steamen

ByMampho Brescia

8. szeptember 2023.
Az Assassin's Creed: Black Flag átmenetileg nem elérhető a Steamen

The popular game, Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, unexpectedly disappeared from the Steam store recently, sparking rumors of a remake or surprise release. However, Ubisoft has clarified that the removal was not intentional and was due to a technical issue. The teams at Ubisoft are actively working to resolve the problem and make the game available for purchase again.

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, released 10 years ago, remains one of the best in the series. It received high praise for its gorgeous visuals, entertaining gameplay, and immersive pirate-themed open world. Naturally, fans of the game have expressed interest in a potential remake.

Earlier this year, a report from Kotaku suggested that a remake of Black Flag was already in the works at Ubisoft. However, if the project does exist, it is likely still in the early stages of development. In addition to the possibility of a remake, Ubisoft is also continuing to develop Skull and Bones, a multiplayer piracy game that originated from Black Flag’s naval combat mechanics.

While the removal of Black Flag from Steam may have sparked hope for a major announcement, Ubisoft has clarified that this is not the case. The technical issue that led to the game’s unavailability is unrelated to any planned releases or remakes. Fans will have to wait for further updates from Ubisoft regarding the availability of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag on Steam.

Források:
– PC-játékos
– Kotaku

By Mampho Brescia

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Hírek

A proxyszerver használatának fontossága a WhatsApp számára Android és iOS rendszeren

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew
Hírek

Micro LED: A következő nagy dolog az okostelefonok és táblagépek kijelzőtechnológiájában

11. szeptember 2023.
Hírek

A telemedicina új határai: Hogyan alakítja át a mesterséges intelligencia az orvosi diagnosztikát

11. szeptember 2023.

Hibáztál

Technológia

A Huawei egy héten belül bemutatja második 5G összecsukható telefonját, a Mate X5-öt

11. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technológia

A külső támadási felület láthatóságának növelése: a kiberbiztonság kritikus célja

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technológia

Bemutatkozik a Procreate Dreams: egy új animációs alkalmazás iPadre

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technológia

A Tata Consultancy Services partnerei a Dassault Systems for Living Heart Projectnek

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments