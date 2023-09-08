Városi élet

A Wordle jelensége: tippek, tippek és stratégiák

Wordle, the popular word-guessing game, has taken the world by storm. Originally created by engineer Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner, Wordle quickly gained popularity and became an international phenomenon. It has been played by thousands of people around the world, with various versions and adaptations created by fans.

What makes Wordle so appealing is its simplicity. Players have to guess a five-letter word within six attempts. Each guess receives feedback indicating which letters are correct, incorrect, or in the correct position. This process continues until the word is correctly guessed or all attempts are exhausted.

If you’re looking for hints and strategies to improve your Wordle skills, here are a few tips. The best starting word is one that brings you joy, but if you prefer a strategic approach, consider choosing a word that includes at least two vowels and common consonants like S, T, R, or N. This selection can increase your chances of discovering the solution faster.

Some players may have noticed changes in Wordle’s difficulty level over time. While it may feel harder, Wordle is not inherently more difficult than when it first became popular. However, if you’re seeking a greater challenge, you can enable Wordle’s Hard Mode.

Occasionally, Wordle may accept more than one correct solution in a day. This is due to updates made by the New York Times, which acquired the game. The Times has added its own word list, reducing the instances of multiple correct answers. To avoid confusion, it is recommended to refresh your browser before starting a new puzzle.

Although the Wordle archive, which used to provide access to past puzzles, is no longer available, the game continues to captivate players. So, if you didn’t guess today’s Wordle correctly—don’t worry! There will be a new challenge waiting for you tomorrow.

Sources: Own knowledge

