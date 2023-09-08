Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Technológia

Wordle 811 Válasz: szeptember 8

ByVicky Stavropoulou

8. szeptember 2023.
Wordle 811 Válasz: szeptember 8

Today’s Wordle puzzle offers a unique twist to the usual strategies. In the early days of the game, players often relied on vowel-heavy words such as “audio” or “soare” as a starting point. The belief was that if a word contained the major vowels, the rest would be easy to figure out. However, players soon discovered that consonants played a more crucial role.

Today, we have a rare opportunity to revisit the vowel-heavy strategy. The word for this puzzle is both obscure and contains three different vowels. It is a common word, avoiding the use of uncommon letters. The recommended approach is to begin with a vowel-heavy word and then utilize the letter elimination technique.

In order to help you along, here are some valuable clues for solving today’s puzzle:
1. The word starts with the letter R.
2. It contains three vowels.
3. The word ends with the letter E.
4. Another vowel in the word is O.
5. The final vowel in the word is U.

If you carefully consider these clues, the answer should be within reach. However, if you find yourself stuck, scroll down for the solution.

SPOILER ALERT! Continue reading only if you are seeking the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle.

Today’s word is “ROUSE”. It means “to wake someone or make someone more active or excited”. Remember to join us again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Definíciók:
– Vowel: A speech sound that is produced with an open configuration of the vocal tract, allowing the air to flow smoothly without interruption.
– Consonant: A speech sound that is produced with a constriction or obstruction of the vocal tract.
– Obscure: Not well known or difficult to understand.

Források:
– Eredeti cikk: [forrás]
– Definition of “vowel”: [source]
– Definition of “consonant”: [source]
– Definition of “obscure”: [source]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Technológia

A Xiaomi bemutatta a lenyűgöző funkciókkal rendelkező Redmi Note 13 Pro+ készüléket

11. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha
Technológia

Az Apple a Lightning töltőkábelt USB-C kábelre cseréli

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew
Technológia

Az Apple Event 2023: mire számíthatunk és új pletykák az iPad Airről

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew

Hibáztál

Hírek

Az Androméda csillagkép: A téli megfigyelő öröme

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Hírek

Az 5G-től a mobil műholdig: a globális távközlést újradefiniáló technológiák 2020-ban

11. szeptember 2023. 0 Comments
Hírek

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Update 1.02 Patch Notes – szeptember 11.

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Hírek

A gépi tanulás és a kognitív rádió metszéspontja: fejlesztések és alkalmazások

11. szeptember 2023. 0 Comments