Az Apple Stock technikai kihívásokkal néz szembe a piaci turbulencia közepette

Apple (AAPL) has experienced a significant decline in its stock price, losing over 6% in the past two days, marking the largest consecutive slide in 10 months. This has resulted in a loss of approximately $200 billion in market capitalization since Monday. The drop in stock price coincides with reports of Chinese officials urging government employees to stop using Apple phones. However, the current issue facing Apple is not related to its products or services, but rather its stock chart.

One month ago, Apple stock reached an all-time high, which was followed by a sharp downturn, the likes of which had never been seen before. Historical trends suggest that the weakness in Apple’s stock may persist for at least a month. Although the stock experienced a rally in the latter half of August, the recent decline has erased most of those gains, leaving the stock near multi-month lows.

Analysts have expressed a negative outlook on Apple stock, particularly leading up to the iPhone 15 launch event. It has been observed that Apple stock typically rallies before such events but then experiences a sell-off afterwards. Historical data spanning four decades shows that September tends to be a challenging month for Apple stock, and in 10 of the last 12 years, the stock has delivered negative returns after the iPhone launch.

Despite the overall declining trend, it is worth noting that October has historically been a strong month for Apple stock. However, this year has deviated from that pattern. Additionally, Apple’s defensive behavior in the market has contributed to investor concerns. While the stock has seen a respectable 35% increase this year, it pales in comparison to the returns of other tech companies such as Nvidia (210%) and Meta Platforms (150%).

Apple is now facing three consecutive quarters of declining year-over-year revenue growth. This has led analysts to draw comparisons to IBM, another tech giant that experienced a decline in stock price following a period of similar financial performance. The key takeaway is that Apple needs to focus on revenue growth in order to maintain its stock’s value as a growth company.

Looking ahead, JPMorgan suggests that if the current trends continue, investors may sell Apple stock following the iPhone event and redirect their investments towards companies like Meta, Microsoft, and Nvidia, which are regarded as top picks by JPMorgan analysts.

Források: Yahoo Finance