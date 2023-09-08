Az Apple bejelentette az őszi eseményt: új iPhone-ok és iOS 17 funkciók

Apple has set a date for its fall event, where it is expected to unveil new iPhones and a new Apple Watch. Alongside this, iOS 17, the latest version of Apple’s operating system, will also be released. iOS 17 has been in beta development for a few months and will likely be available for public download after the September 12 event.

So, what can we expect from iOS 17? Here are some of the key features:

1. Safari’s Text-to-Speech Feature

iOS 17 introduces a new “Listen to Page” feature in Safari. By tapping on the lowercase and uppercase A’s next to the address bar, users can access a menu that allows Siri’s voice to read the entire webpage, including information on any photographs. This feature will be useful for when users have their hands full or don’t have their reading glasses.

2. Flight Information through Text Messages

Sharing flight information becomes easier with iOS 17. Users can simply text the airline and flight number to someone, who can then press and hold the message to see detailed flight information such as the route, status (on time or delayed), and the baggage claim carousel for arrival. This feature will be particularly helpful for those being picked up at the airport.

3. New Facetime Features

There are a couple of new features added to Facetime in iOS 17. If a Facetime call goes unanswered, users can leave a Facetime voicemail. Additionally, users will have the ability to see a real-time transcript of what the caller is saying if they choose to send the call to voicemail. This allows users to decide whether they want to answer the call or leave it in voicemail, without the caller knowing.

4. Simplified Deletion of Two-Factor Authentication Texts

iOS 17 makes it easier to manage two-factor authentication texts. These codes, which provide an added layer of security for logging into services, can now be automatically deleted after they have been used. By enabling the “Clean up Automatically” option in Settings > Password Options, users can have their Messages app delete these codes to keep their inbox organized.

5. Standby Mode Turns Do Not Disturb Into a Sleek Alarm Clock

iOS 17 introduces a feature called “Standby.” When users charge their phones at night and place them sideways, the phone transforms into a sleek and customizable bedside alarm clock. Users can add reminders, stock prices, news headlines, and battery information to the display to personalize their Standby mode experience.

Note that iOS 17 will not be compatible with all iPhones. Notably, the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X will not receive the update.

