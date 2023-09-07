Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Technológia

Egy vitorlás drón képeket készít az Idalia hurrikán belsejéből: Egyedülálló perspektíva a viharról

ByGabriel Botha

7. szeptember 2023.
Egy vitorlás drón képeket készít az Idalia hurrikán belsejéből: Egyedülálló perspektíva a viharról

In a remarkable display of technological innovation, NOAA has released video footage captured by a Saildrone as it floated inside Hurricane Idalia. This uncrewed surface vehicle, designed and operated by Saildrone, Inc., gathers data while sailing on the open ocean using wind and solar power. The video provides a rare glimpse into the heart of the powerful storm.

The images taken by Saildrone 1083 showcase the turbulent dark waters of the Atlantic, rising and falling under the backdrop of thick clouds that obscure the horizon. The choppy sea conditions cause the Saildrone to tilt back and forth, revealing the immense energy contained within Hurricane Idalia.

Not only did the Saildrone capture footage of the storm’s outer regions, but it also passed through the eye wall and into the eye of the hurricane itself. The vehicle braved sustained tropical storm force winds for over nine hours and faced waves as high as 31 feet. This feat was accomplished while multiple dropsondes, deployed from the NOAA P-3 aircraft, gathered additional data.

The insights gained from this unique perspective inside Hurricane Idalia contribute to our knowledge and understanding of these powerful natural phenomena. By combining the capabilities of Saildrones with other scientific instruments and remote sensing technologies, scientists can gather valuable data to improve hurricane forecasting models and enhance our ability to mitigate the impacts of these storms.

This innovative use of Saildrones demonstrates the potential to revolutionize our understanding of hurricanes and improve our ability to protect coastal communities from their destructive forces. As technology continues to advance, we can expect further advancements in the field of hurricane research, ultimately leading to more accurate predictions and better preparedness in the face of these severe weather events.

Források:
– Saildrone, Inc. (Definitions: Saildrones are wind- and solar-powered uncrewed surface vehicles that collect data when sailing on the open ocean.)
– NOAA P-3 Aircraft

By Gabriel Botha

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Technológia

A KT együttműködik a Singapore Posttal az AI-alapú logisztika népszerűsítésében

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia
Technológia

A Google bejelentette a Chrome Desktop megújult kialakítását és továbbfejlesztett biztonsági funkcióit

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia
Technológia

Digitális családon belüli visszaélés: Hogyan használják ki a technológiát ellenőrzésre és ártásra

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia

Hibáztál

Technológia

A KT együttműködik a Singapore Posttal az AI-alapú logisztika népszerűsítésében

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technológia

A Google bejelentette a Chrome Desktop megújult kialakítását és továbbfejlesztett biztonsági funkcióit

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Hírek

A Lava bemutatja a Blaze 2 Pro okostelefont 90 Hz-es kijelzővel és Unisoc processzorral

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technológia

Digitális családon belüli visszaélés: Hogyan használják ki a technológiát ellenőrzésre és ártásra

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments