A Unity új díjakat jelent be a Unity Engine-t használó játéktelepítésekért

Unity, a leading game development platform, has recently announced that it will be implementing a new charge for every game installed using the Unity Engine. This charge, known as the Unity Runtime Fee, will be applicable to games that have passed a certain revenue threshold and lifetime install count within the past year.

The specific thresholds and fees vary depending on the type of Unity subscription the developer holds. For Unity Personal and Unity Plus users, the revenue threshold is set at $200,000 per year, with a lifetime install count of 200,000. On the other hand, Unity Pro and Unity Enterprise accounts have a higher threshold of $1 million in revenue per year and 1 million lifetime installs.

The fees for exceeding these thresholds are also different for each subscription type. Unity Personal developers will be charged $0.20 for every install above the threshold, while Unity Enterprise accounts only pay $0.01 for every install above 2 million. Developers in emerging markets receive reduced fees, with Unity Personal accounts paying $0.02 per install and Enterprise accounts paying $0.005 per install.

Notably, these fees will also apply to existing games built on Unity if they meet the revenue and install count thresholds. It is important to mention that the Unity Runtime Fee does not apply to non-gaming applications.

Unity justifies the implementation of this fee by highlighting that every time a game is downloaded, the Unity Runtime is installed as well. The company believes that an install-based fee preserves the financial gains from player engagement for creators, unlike a revenue sharing model.

In addition to these changes, Unity has announced the retirement of its Unity Plus subscription tier. Existing Plus subscribers will be provided with an opportunity to upgrade to Unity Pro for a year at the Plus price.

The Unity Engine, known for its versatile and powerful game development capabilities, boasts billions of monthly downloads. This new fee structure aims to support the continuous growth and development of game creators while maintaining the integrity of the Unity ecosystem.

