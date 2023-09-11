Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Technológia

A Ubisoft a tanúsítási tesztek miatt késlelteti az XDefiant kiadását

ByMampho Brescia

11. szeptember 2023.
A Ubisoft a tanúsítási tesztek miatt késlelteti az XDefiant kiadását

Ubisoft has announced a delay in the release of its upcoming free-to-play FPS game, XDefiant. The game was originally planned for a summer launch but will now likely be released in October. The delay is due to the game failing console certification tests conducted by Microsoft and Sony.

Mark Rubin, the executive producer of XDefiant, explained that the compliance bugs discovered during the certification process need to be addressed before the game can be released. Compliance bugs refer to issues related to the systems and overall experience that the platform holders expect from games on their platforms. These include features like trophy tracking and friend list updates.

Ubisoft San Francisco is planning to submit an updated version of XDefiant for certification in the coming weeks. If the game receives a conditional pass, it will require a Day 1 patch with final fixes to ensure compliance. This would push the release date to early or mid-October.

Initially announced as Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, the game featured factions from Tom Clancy franchises such as Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, and The Division. However, Ubisoft dropped the Tom Clancy branding in March 2022 and introduced additional factions from its wider catalog, including Far Cry.

XDefiant will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

This delay is a setback for fans eagerly anticipating the release of XDefiant. However, it is important for Ubisoft to ensure that the game meets the requirements and expectations of the platform holders. By addressing the compliance bugs discovered during certification, the company is prioritizing a smooth gaming experience for players on all platforms.

Forrás: Videogames Chronicle

By Mampho Brescia

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Technológia

Japán metántüzelésű rakétamotort fejleszt 2030-ra

16. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew
Technológia

A Discover Samsung akció: Szerezze be a Samsung SmartThings Stationt mindössze 1 dollárért!

16. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia
Technológia

A rendetlenség művészete: A felesleg elengedése

16. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha

Hibáztál

Tudomány

Bemutatkozik a BiMaT: Birmingham fogászati ​​és bioanyag-tesztelő szolgáltatása

18. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tudomány

A Jupiter légköre fényes villanással világít: mit jelent ez?

18. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tudomány

Csillagászat bevezetése Kenya vidéki közösségeibe

18. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Tudomány

LionGlass: A forradalmi és környezetbarát üveg

18. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments