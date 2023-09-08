Az Instagram Threads több országra is kiterjeszti a keresési funkciót

Good news for Instagram Threads users! The search feature, which was initially tested in Australia and New Zealand, is now expanding to many English and Spanish-speaking countries. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, the company behind Threads, shared this exciting update. This means that users in countries like Argentina, India, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States can now utilize the basic search function within Threads.

This search feature is a significant step forward for Threads as it aims to become a complete social network. Mark Zuckerberg also hinted at upcoming updates that may bring this search feature to more countries. However, it’s important to note that not all European Union countries are included in this expansion due to regulatory challenges related to user data protection laws.

Prior to this update, Threads had a limited search feature that only allowed users to find other Threads users, without the ability to search for posts or content. With the introduction of full-text search, users can now search for specific keywords and topics discussed on the platform, enhancing the overall user experience.

Expanding the search function in Threads is part of Instagram’s ongoing efforts to boost engagement on the platform. Threads initially gained popularity by connecting new users with its parent app, Instagram, to help them gain followers and connect with other users easily.

While Threads has introduced some new features since its launch, such as a chronological feed, a place to see likes, a reposts tab, and various improvements, it still lacks certain features to compete with other platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter). Users are looking for functionalities like lists, bookmarks, and trends, which have made Twitter a hub for global conversations.

Without features like search and trends, Threads falls short of feeling like a real-time news network. However, with the expansion of the search function, Threads is taking a step closer to becoming a more comprehensive social network.

