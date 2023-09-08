Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Technológia

A TCL hatalmas 115 hüvelykes TV-t mutat be az IFA 2023 Showcase kiállításon

ByMampho Brescia

8. szeptember 2023.
A TCL hatalmas 115 hüvelykes TV-t mutat be az IFA 2023 Showcase kiállításon

TCL has revealed its newest addition to the large TV market with a whopping 115-inch model. With a screen this size, the TV is being hailed as a potential alternative to projectors. Currently available in China, the TCL X11G Max boasts Mini LED technology with over 20,000 local dimming zones, a 4K resolution, and a brightness of 5000 nits. The retail price in China is approximately £8740 / $10,900 / AU$17,050.

While the price tag may seem steep, when compared to projectors that produce a similar sized image with native 4K chips, such as the Sony VPL-XW5000ES, the pricing becomes more understandable. However, TCL has reportedly delayed the release of the 115-inch TV in Europe until next year, according to Marek Maciejewski, Product Development Director at TCL Europe. There is no word yet on whether it will be available in North America.

This massive TV could bridge the gap between traditional TVs and projectors, offering better HDR and gaming performance without requiring a dark home cinema setup. Its versatility makes it a potential game changer in the industry.

Source: [Insert Source Title Here]

By Mampho Brescia

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Technológia

A Xiaomi bemutatta a lenyűgöző funkciókkal rendelkező Redmi Note 13 Pro+ készüléket

11. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha
Technológia

Az Apple a Lightning töltőkábelt USB-C kábelre cseréli

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew
Technológia

Az Apple Event 2023: mire számíthatunk és új pletykák az iPad Airről

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew

Hibáztál

Hírek

Az 5G-től a mobil műholdig: a globális távközlést újradefiniáló technológiák 2020-ban

11. szeptember 2023. 0 Comments
Hírek

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Update 1.02 Patch Notes – szeptember 11.

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Hírek

A gépi tanulás és a kognitív rádió metszéspontja: fejlesztések és alkalmazások

11. szeptember 2023. 0 Comments
Technológia

A Xiaomi bemutatta a lenyűgöző funkciókkal rendelkező Redmi Note 13 Pro+ készüléket

11. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha 0 Comments