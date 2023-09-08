Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Technológia

A Bethesda a szárazföldi járművek hiányáról beszél a Starfieldben

ByMampho Brescia

8. szeptember 2023.
A Bethesda a szárazföldi járművek hiányáról beszél a Starfieldben

Bethesda Game Studios has revealed that their upcoming game, Starfield, will not include ground vehicles at launch. Players will navigate the vast planets solely on foot, with the assistance of a jetpack. According to Todd Howard, the decision to omit ground vehicles was intentional and done to create a more curated experience for players.

Howard explained that the inclusion of vehicles would have altered the gameplay significantly. By focusing on exploring planets on foot, Bethesda can control the pacing and ensure that players have a consistent experience. However, he did mention that players will still have a vehicle in the form of a spaceship for interstellar travel. Additionally, players can upgrade their jetpack for more enjoyable planetary exploration.

Some players have expressed disappointment at the absence of ground vehicles, citing the desire for more transportation options and the ability to construct their own vehicles. However, others appreciate the decision, as it allows for more concentrated and focused gameplay within specific areas of the map.

While ground vehicles may not be available at launch, there is a possibility that Bethesda could introduce them in future downloadable content or expansions.

In the same interview, Howard was questioned about the optimization of Starfield for PC. He assured that the game runs smoothly on next-gen PCs but mentioned that some players may need to upgrade their hardware to fully enjoy the game’s technological advancements.

For further details on Starfield and its current features, refer to our comprehensive Starfield walkthrough.

Források: nincs

By Mampho Brescia

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Technológia

Az Apple váltása USB-C-re az iPhone 15-ön: kényszerű áthelyezés, de előnyökkel

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew
Technológia

Gyömbér: természetes gyógymód a székrekedés ellen

11. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou
Technológia

A Starfield hivatalosan támogatott modjai 2024-ben jelennek meg

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia

Hibáztál

Technológia

Az Apple váltása USB-C-re az iPhone 15-ön: kényszerű áthelyezés, de előnyökkel

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technológia

Gyömbér: természetes gyógymód a székrekedés ellen

11. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technológia

A Starfield hivatalosan támogatott modjai 2024-ben jelennek meg

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technológia

Az Instagram új funkciót tesztel a hírfolyambejegyzések közeli barátaival való megosztásához

11. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments