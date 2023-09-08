Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Hogyan keress pénzt csempészáru eladásával Starfieldben

8. szeptember 2023.
Summary: Making money in Starfield can be a time-consuming process, but there are ways to expedite the process. One of the easiest methods is selling contraband, illicit items such as harvested organs, found in enemy buildings and ships. Contraband is marked with a yellow symbol and can be sold for a significant profit. The best place to sell contraband is The Den, a space station located in The Wolf system. To dock your ship at The Den, you need to get within 500m of the station. Inside The Den, you’ll find the Trade Authority vendor, who has 11,000 credits available and offers a convenient location to sell your contraband.

When selling contraband at The Den, you won’t be scanned upon arrival, even though it is a UC military structure. To reset the Trade Authority vendor’s credits, you need to wait a total of 48 hours, either by sitting or sleeping for 24 hours twice. There are chairs in front of the Trade Authority for your convenience.

It’s important to note that The Den in The Wolf system is the correct location, as there is also an old, destroyed Den. Additionally, there is a chance you might encounter a Trade Authority Merchant ship while traveling through space, but it’s recommended to sell at The Den to ensure a guaranteed spot.

If you want to maximize your earnings from contraband, consider investing in the Commerce Skill as early as possible. This social skill allows you to sell items for 10% more and becomes more profitable with each rank.

Overall, selling contraband in Starfield is a lucrative way to make money quickly. Remember to be cautious and avoid getting caught with contraband by using shielded cargo or fast-traveling out of the area before security scans your ship.

Source: IGN – Miranda Sanchez, Executive Editor of Guides at IGN

