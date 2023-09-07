Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Technológia

A Sony bemutatja az új „Verona” kristály LED-kijelzőket a virtuális gyártáshoz

ByRobert Andrew

7. szeptember 2023.
A Sony bemutatja az új „Verona” kristály LED-kijelzőket a virtuális gyártáshoz

Sony has recently unveiled its new ‘Verona’ line of Crystal LED direct view displays, specifically designed for use in virtual production. These displays have been developed by Sony’s cinematic production solutions group in collaboration with companies and individuals, including cinematographers. Notable participants in this development process include Epic Games and Sony Pictures.

The company first showcased these displays at Sony’s Digital Media Production Center in Los Angeles and will soon be publicly unveiling them at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam. This new line of displays aims to address the shortcomings of currently available products, with a particular focus on improving black levels. Sony aims to enhance the contrast and achieve the desired atmospheric effects for virtual sets that closely mimic real-world lighting conditions.

The newly-developed surface technology not only enhances black levels but also reduces reflectivity, resulting in a more immersive visual experience. Following the IBC event, Sony plans to conduct testing of the Verona CLED line in production environments, with an anticipated release in the Spring. In addition to the hardware, Sony is also actively working on developing a software toolset to support virtual production workflows, which is currently being tested on undisclosed productions.

Sony’s approach aims to create a flexible and open ecosystem that supports virtual production without being exclusive or proprietary. By collaboratively developing these tools and technologies with various industry partners, Sony seeks to enhance the capabilities and efficiency of virtual production processes.

Források:
– Sony Digital Media Production Center
– International Broadcasting Convention (IBC)

By Robert Andrew

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Technológia

A Xiaomi bemutatta a lenyűgöző funkciókkal rendelkező Redmi Note 13 Pro+ készüléket

11. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha
Technológia

Az Apple a Lightning töltőkábelt USB-C kábelre cseréli

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew
Technológia

Az Apple Event 2023: mire számíthatunk és új pletykák az iPad Airről

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew

Hibáztál

Hírek

Az 5G-től a mobil műholdig: a globális távközlést újradefiniáló technológiák 2020-ban

11. szeptember 2023. 0 Comments
Hírek

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Update 1.02 Patch Notes – szeptember 11.

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Hírek

A gépi tanulás és a kognitív rádió metszéspontja: fejlesztések és alkalmazások

11. szeptember 2023. 0 Comments
Technológia

A Xiaomi bemutatta a lenyűgöző funkciókkal rendelkező Redmi Note 13 Pro+ készüléket

11. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha 0 Comments