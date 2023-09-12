Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Technológia

Az Apple második generációs AirPods Pro készüléke Válts USB-C-re a töltőtokhoz

ByVicky Stavropoulou

12. szeptember 2023.
Az Apple második generációs AirPods Pro készüléke Válts USB-C-re a töltőtokhoz

Apple has announced during the iPhone 15 event that the second-generation AirPods Pro will now come with a USB-C charging case. This is a significant change as it means that the AirPods Pro will now use the same charger as the iPad and MacBook, allowing users to utilize any USB-C cable they have available. The compact size and battery capacity of the AirPods Pro make it compatible with a range of USB-C cables, ensuring convenience for users.

Additionally, the new AirPods Pro will continue to support wireless charging, providing users with the flexibility to charge their earbuds without the need for cables. In terms of protection, there has been a slight improvement in the dust and water resistance of the AirPods Pro. They now feature an IP54 rating, which provides some defense against dust particles and water splashes. However, users should avoid submerging the AirPods Pro in water.

Although there is no news yet on when other versions of AirPods will follow suit, it is anticipated that this shift to USB-C will be adopted in future models. The price of the new AirPods Pro will remain at $249 in the U.S. and 30 other countries, and they will be available for purchase starting September 22.

Overall, this move to USB-C charging for the second-generation AirPods Pro offers greater compatibility and convenience for users, as well as improved protection against dust and water. Apple continues to enhance its products to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Sources: Apple Event – iPhone 15 Launch

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Technológia

Japán metántüzelésű rakétamotort fejleszt 2030-ra

16. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew
Technológia

A Discover Samsung akció: Szerezze be a Samsung SmartThings Stationt mindössze 1 dollárért!

16. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia
Technológia

A rendetlenség művészete: A felesleg elengedése

16. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha

Hibáztál

Tudomány

India Aditya-L1 űrhajója megkezdi a Nap tanulmányozását célzó utazást

18. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tudomány

Por: A csillagász álma és rémálma

18. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tudomány

A NASA űrhajósai és a Roszkozmosz űrhajósai biztonságban megérkeznek a Nemzetközi Űrállomásra

18. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Tudomány

A Földről és a Napról származó elektronok hozzájárulhatnak a Hold jégképződéséhez

18. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha 0 Comments