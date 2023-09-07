Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Technológia

Nintendo Switch 2 pletykák: A következő generációs konzol zárt ajtók mögött

ByMampho Brescia

7. szeptember 2023.
Nintendo Switch 2 pletykák: A következő generációs konzol zárt ajtók mögött

Rumors about Nintendo’s next-generation console, unofficially known as the Nintendo Switch 2, have been further fueled by recent reports. The company apparently showcased the console in private meetings with game developers at the Gamescom 2023 expo in Cologne, Germany. Sources have revealed that tech demos were presented, highlighting features such as Nvidia DLSS support and ray tracing.

The reports from Eurogamer and VGC confirm previous rumors that Nintendo was secretly demonstrating its upcoming console. Both sources indicate that an upgraded version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was showcased on this “Switch 2” hardware. Furthermore, VGC claims that the developers were also given a glimpse of The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo, which suggests that the new Nintendo system will support Nvidia’s DLSS technology and ray-tracing.

While details about the showcased content remain scarce, VGC suggests that the console will retain the portability factor of the Nintendo Switch. As for the release date, Nintendo is believed to be targeting a fall 2024 launch, although there are indications that the company is eager to launch earlier.

However, Nintendo has not commented on these rumors and is expected to keep silent until an official console reveal. Nonetheless, these reports have sparked excitement among fans of the beloved gaming company, signaling the imminent arrival of the next Nintendo console.

Források:

– Eurogamer

– VGC

By Mampho Brescia

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Technológia

Az Apple váltása USB-C-re az iPhone 15-ön: kényszerű áthelyezés, de előnyökkel

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew
Technológia

Gyömbér: természetes gyógymód a székrekedés ellen

11. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou
Technológia

A Starfield hivatalosan támogatott modjai 2024-ben jelennek meg

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia

Hibáztál

Technológia

Az Apple váltása USB-C-re az iPhone 15-ön: kényszerű áthelyezés, de előnyökkel

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technológia

Gyömbér: természetes gyógymód a székrekedés ellen

11. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technológia

A Starfield hivatalosan támogatott modjai 2024-ben jelennek meg

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technológia

Az Instagram új funkciót tesztel a hírfolyambejegyzések közeli barátaival való megosztásához

11. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments