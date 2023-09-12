Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Technológia

NBA 2K24 áttekintés: A frusztráló mikrotranzakciók beárnyékolják az erős játékmenetet

ByMampho Brescia

12. szeptember 2023.
NBA 2K24 áttekintés: A frusztráló mikrotranzakciók beárnyékolják az erős játékmenetet

NBA 2K24 has the potential to be a championship-winning superstar, but it falls short due to its heavy reliance on microtransactions. While the on-court gameplay is excellent and offers an authentic NBA experience, the game modes are plagued by in-game purchases that are essential to compete with other players online. The MyCareer mode, in particular, is a focal point of this year’s iteration but fails to reward skill and effort over open-wallet shortcuts.

Despite lacking flashy new mechanics, NBA 2K24 still boasts fantastic visuals and stronger on-court gameplay. The new ProPLAY feature, which translates NBA footage into in-game animations in real time, makes for smoother movement, more authentic dribbling, shooting, and pass animations. Superstar players like LeBron James closely resemble their real-life counterparts, providing a more immersive experience. The AI opponent presents a challenge without feeling unfair, as the ball reliably goes to the best players on the court.

This challenge extends to the offensive side as well, with classic tactics like the pick-and-roll being less exploitable. Off-ball defenders now understand their opponents better, forcing them to make strategic decisions. The adrenaline boost feature also adds interactivity to defensive play, making it more engaging in online matches.

However, not all aspects of the on-court gameplay have improved significantly. Fast-break gameplay is still lacking, removing an element of excitement from good defense. The AI occasionally makes mind-boggling decisions, such as calling erroneous timeouts. The commentary and halftime crew performances are generally solid, although Charles Barkley’s absence is noticeable.

One of the biggest drawbacks of NBA 2K24 is the emphasis on in-game purchases in the MyCareer mode. Despite playing for hours and investing virtual currency into attribute upgrades, players struggle to reach higher overall ratings. The game encourages players to spend real money on upgrades, overshadowing the customizable aspects of MyCareer that make it enjoyable.

In conclusion, NBA 2K24 showcases impressive on-court gameplay and authentic visuals but is marred by its heavy reliance on microtransactions. The game modes, particularly MyCareer, suffer from a lack of rewarding progression. While the game takes steps forward in gameplay mechanics, it falls short of delivering a truly satisfying experience.

By Mampho Brescia

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Technológia

Japán metántüzelésű rakétamotort fejleszt 2030-ra

16. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew
Technológia

A Discover Samsung akció: Szerezze be a Samsung SmartThings Stationt mindössze 1 dollárért!

16. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia
Technológia

A rendetlenség művészete: A felesleg elengedése

16. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha

Hibáztál

Tudomány

Közelgő Sky Szemüvegek, amelyekre figyelni kell szeptemberben

18. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tudomány

A Hubble az Arp 107-ben ütköző galaxisokat rögzít

18. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Tudomány

A NASA felfedezi az élet lehetséges jeleit a távoli bolygón

18. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tudomány

A kínai nagylátószögű teleszkóp lenyűgöző képet készít az Androméda-galaxisról

18. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments