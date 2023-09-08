Apple Event 2023: Mire számíthat az iPhone 15 Pro Max

The highly anticipated Apple event of 2023 is just a few days away, and speculation surrounding the iPhone 15 Pro Max is at an all-time high. From its price and camera capabilities to its design and chip, there are many exciting features to look forward to. Set to be unveiled on September 12, 2023, here’s a rundown of what the iPhone 15 Pro Max has in store.

Starting with design, rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature thinner bezels, measuring just 1.5mm in thickness. In addition, it is rumored to abandon its stainless steel frame in favor of a lighter titanium chassis, weighing in at 221g. The Pro versions may also have curved edges and a USB-C type charging port.

In terms of display, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to boast a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with a Dynamic Island notch, offering a visually stunning experience for users.

The camera is set to receive a significant upgrade, with rumors suggesting a 48MP wide lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x or 6x variable zoom. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature new Sony-produced sensors for improved low-light photography, including a sensor measuring 1/1.14 inches. On the front, a 12MP TrueDepth camera is expected to enhance selfies and Face ID capabilities.

Powering the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the A17 Bionic chipset, said to be an upgrade from its predecessor. This chipset, built on a 3nm process, is expected to deliver impressive performance, with a single-core score of 3019 and a multi-core score of 7860 on Geekbench 6. The device may also come with 8GB of RAM and a larger battery than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, running on the latest iOS 17.

While leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be more expensive than its predecessor, with a starting price of $1299, it is important to note that these are speculative details. Apple may also introduce new color options to highlight the titanium frame, potentially including silver gray, space black, titan color, and dark blue.

As always, it is best to wait for the official unveiling at the Apple event to get the accurate details about the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Mark your calendar for September 12, 2023, and stay tuned for more information.

