Huawei Mate 60 Pro+: An Overview of the Top Model in the Mate 60 Family

The Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ is the latest addition to Huawei’s Mate 60 series, following the launches of the Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro. This top-of-the-line model builds upon the features of the regular Pro model and takes them to the next level.

Starting with the chipset, Huawei has not disclosed the exact specifications, but it is believed to be powered by the 7nm Kirin 9000s chipset produced in China. The Mate 60 Pro+ comes with 16GB of RAM (up from 12GB on the Pro model) and offers storage options of 512GB or 1TB, expandable via Huawei’s proprietary NM card format.

The display of the Mate 60 Pro+ is a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED panel, similar to the Pro model, but with a higher resolution of 1,260 x 2,720 pixels. It is a 10-bit panel with a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and features 300Hz touch sampling. The brightness is controlled by a 1,440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

In terms of durability, the Mate 60 Pro+ is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance and can withstand being submerged in water up to 6 meters (20 feet) for half an hour. It also features second-generation Kunlun glass for protection against scratches and damage.

The Mate 60 Pro+ sports a triple punch hole design on the display, with one hole for the 13MP selfie camera and two holes for the 3D Time of Flight (ToF) system. On the rear, it boasts an impressive camera setup. The main module houses a 48MP sensor with an OIS-enabled lens, while the periscope module features a 48MP sensor and a 90mm f/3.0 lens with OIS. The ultra-wide camera has been upgraded to a 40MP sensor.

The battery capacity remains unchanged from the Pro model, with a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging at 88W wired and 50W wireless speeds. It also offers 20W reverse wireless charging for charging other devices. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 (ax), Bluetooth 5.2 with LDAC and L2HC codecs, NFC, and an IR blaster.

One unique feature of the Mate 60 Pro+ is its ability to make voice calls over the Tiantong satellite network, in addition to two-way text messaging over the BeiDou network. The exact subscription details for this service have not been disclosed.

The Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ is expected to start shipping by October 9, with pricing yet to be announced. However, customers can reserve a place in line by placing a CNY 1,000 (about $135) deposit. Color options for the Mate 60 Pro+ include Black and Cream, with both 512GB and 1TB storage options available.

Definíciók:

– Kirin 9000s: A 7nm chipset manufactured by Huawei.

– LTPO: Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide, a technology used in OLED displays for improved power efficiency.

– IP68: An international standard for water and dust resistance.

– OIS: Optical Image Stabilization, a technology used in camera lenses to reduce blur caused by camera shake.

– ToF: Time of Flight, a technology used in cameras to measure the distance between the camera and the subject.

– BeiDou: A Chinese satellite navigation system.

– Tiantong: A satellite network that enables voice calls and text messaging in remote areas.

Források:

– [Chinese Source]