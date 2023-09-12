Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Technológia

A Gutenberg projekt és a Microsoft több ezer ingyenes hangoskönyvet hoz létre a neurális szövegfelolvasó technológia segítségével

ByGabriel Botha

12. szeptember 2023.
A Gutenberg projekt és a Microsoft több ezer ingyenes hangoskönyvet hoz létre a neurális szövegfelolvasó technológia segítségével

Project Gutenberg and Microsoft have partnered to overcome the challenges of audiobooks by creating thousands of free audiobooks using neural text-to-speech (TTS) technology. Traditionally, audiobooks read by human beings often come with a one-time fee or subscription, and free audiobooks are usually read in a computerized voice that lacks naturalness. The neural TTS feature, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), generates speech that closely resembles human voices in terms of emotion and intonation.

One of the biggest hurdles in creating audiobooks is the amount of time required for recording, editing, and publishing. However, with the help of Microsoft AI, Project Gutenberg has significantly reduced this process by automatically producing high-quality audiobooks from existing online e-books. By leveraging recent advancements in neural TTS, the team has been able to convert a wide collection of books into open-license audiobooks.

To access the audiobooks, users can browse the Project Gutenberg Open Audiobook Collection and listen to them directly on the website. The collection is available on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and the Internet Archive. All the audiobooks are public domain works, primarily featuring classic authors like William Shakespeare, Mark Twain, and Leo Tolstoy.

This collaboration between Project Gutenberg and Microsoft aims to make literature more accessible and democratize access to high-quality audiobooks. Whether for educational purposes or entertainment during long drives, the free audiobook collection offers a wide range of titles for users to enjoy.

Források:
– “Project Gutenberg and Microsoft Team up to Create Free Audiobooks.” ZDNet. (No URL)
– “How to Convert Kindle Books to Audiobooks.” Epubor. (No URL)

By Gabriel Botha

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Technológia

Japán metántüzelésű rakétamotort fejleszt 2030-ra

16. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew
Technológia

A Discover Samsung akció: Szerezze be a Samsung SmartThings Stationt mindössze 1 dollárért!

16. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia
Technológia

A rendetlenség művészete: A felesleg elengedése

16. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha

Hibáztál

Tudomány

A Cardiobreath tanulmány: Az űrutazásnak az űrhajósok egészségére gyakorolt ​​hatásának megértése

18. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Tudomány

Az új megközelítések etikai kérdéseket vetnek fel az őssejttudományban

18. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tudomány

Közelgő Sky Szemüvegek, amelyekre figyelni kell szeptemberben

18. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tudomány

A Hubble az Arp 107-ben ütköző galaxisokat rögzít

18. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha 0 Comments