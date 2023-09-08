Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Technológia

A Google kiadta a Pixel Watch 2 kedvcsináló videóját

ByRobert Andrew

8. szeptember 2023.
A Google kiadta a Pixel Watch 2 kedvcsináló videóját

Google continues to amp up anticipation for its upcoming Pixel devices, with a new teaser video showcasing the Pixel Watch 2. The video, titled “Sneak Peek at Google Pixel Watch 2,” provides viewers with a closer look at the highly anticipated smartwatch.

The Pixel Watch 2 bears a striking resemblance to its predecessor, with the only noticeable change being a redesigned crown. However, what sets this new model apart is the “IP68” inscription on the back, signifying its dust protection capabilities – an improvement over the previous generation.

The Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 are set to be officially unveiled at a special event in New York on October 4th. Pre-orders for these devices will also begin on the same day, fueling further excitement among tech enthusiasts.

As folks eagerly await the official release, it’s worth noting that the Pixel Watch 2 is expected to offer improved features and functionalities compared to its predecessor. With Google’s strong track record in the smartwatch arena, users can anticipate a seamless integration with other Pixel devices and an enhanced user experience overall.

Stay tuned for further updates and detailed information on the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 as we approach their launch date. Google’s commitment to innovation and its dedication to constantly improving their devices suggest that these new offerings will not disappoint.

Források:
– Source Article Title: “Google Teases Pixel Watch 2 with new video”
– Source Article Date: [insert date]
– Source Publication: [insert publication name]

By Robert Andrew

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Technológia

Az Apple váltása USB-C-re az iPhone 15-ön: kényszerű áthelyezés, de előnyökkel

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew
Technológia

Gyömbér: természetes gyógymód a székrekedés ellen

11. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou
Technológia

A Starfield hivatalosan támogatott modjai 2024-ben jelennek meg

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia

Hibáztál

Hírek

A felület-előkészítés jövője: A globális padlócsiszológép-technológia fejlődése

11. szeptember 2023. 0 Comments
Technológia

Az Apple váltása USB-C-re az iPhone 15-ön: kényszerű áthelyezés, de előnyökkel

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technológia

Gyömbér: természetes gyógymód a székrekedés ellen

11. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technológia

A Starfield hivatalosan támogatott modjai 2024-ben jelennek meg

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments