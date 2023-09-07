Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Technológia

Az eBay bemutatja a mesterséges intelligencia eszközt, amellyel terméklistákat hozhat létre fényképekből

ByMampho Brescia

7. szeptember 2023.
Az eBay bemutatja a mesterséges intelligencia eszközt, amellyel terméklistákat hozhat létre fényképekből

eBay is launching a new AI tool for its marketplace sellers that can automatically generate a product listing using just a single photo. The tool, available on the eBay app for iOS and soon for Android, can generate a title, description, product release date, and even suggest category, subcategory, list price, and shipping cost based on the photo. This tool is part of eBay’s effort to integrate AI into the selling process, following the introduction of AI-generated product catalog descriptions and a background removal tool for listing photos.

The tool aims to address the challenge that first-time sellers often face, known as the “cold start” issue. Many new sellers are overwhelmed by the amount of information required to create a competitive listing, and eBay hopes that this AI tool can eliminate the need for sellers to manually enter information. However, some long-time sellers on eBay have expressed concerns about the accuracy and quality of the AI-generated descriptions. Complaints have been made about misleading and even untruthful descriptions, and sellers argue that the generated text is repetitive, verbose, and lacking in important details.

eBay’s aggressive adoption of AI in its platform sets it apart from other marketplaces. Shopify has recently introduced AI-generated product descriptions, while Amazon has rolled out AI-generated summaries of reviews. Amazon is also testing AI tools to generate titles, descriptions, and bullet points for select products. However, eBay’s AI tool, unlike others, generates listings directly from photos. Despite some skepticism among sellers, eBay believes that AI can significantly reduce the friction and transform the listing process, making it easier and more enjoyable for sellers.

Források:
techcrunch,
eBay Blog,
Reddit Community /r/Flipping,
Az információ

By Mampho Brescia

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Technológia

A Xiaomi bemutatta a lenyűgöző funkciókkal rendelkező Redmi Note 13 Pro+ készüléket

11. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha
Technológia

Az Apple a Lightning töltőkábelt USB-C kábelre cseréli

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew
Technológia

Az Apple Event 2023: mire számíthatunk és új pletykák az iPad Airről

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew

Hibáztál

Hírek

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Update 1.02 Patch Notes – szeptember 11.

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Hírek

A gépi tanulás és a kognitív rádió metszéspontja: fejlesztések és alkalmazások

11. szeptember 2023. 0 Comments
Technológia

A Xiaomi bemutatta a lenyűgöző funkciókkal rendelkező Redmi Note 13 Pro+ készüléket

11. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technológia

Az Apple a Lightning töltőkábelt USB-C kábelre cseréli

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments