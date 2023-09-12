Városi élet

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! Az animét Mario Party stílusú játékká varázsolja

ByGabriel Botha

12. szeptember 2023.
The popular anime series, Demon Slayer, is set to release a new video game called Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! for the Nintendo Switch. Unlike the typical anime fighting games, this one takes on a Mario Party-esque board game format.

Similar to Mario Party, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! is a four-player party game that features various mini-games. Players will roll dice to move across the tiles of a board game and engage in lighthearted games such as guessing which box Nezuko, one of the characters, is hiding in. However, the game also includes a night cycle where players must find and eliminate demons, which is consistent with the anime series.

While Nezuko is relegated to a supporting character in the game, players can choose to play as the protagonist Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, and nine Hashira members. The game aims to provide an entertaining experience for fans of the series by incorporating familiar characters and engaging gameplay.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! is the second video game adaptation of the Demon Slayer series after Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, an arena fighter developed by CyberConnect2. The upcoming game is expected to release on the Japanese eShop in 2024, and an English release may follow shortly after, based on the previous game’s localization.

Overall, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! brings the world of Demon Slayer to life in a unique Mario Party-style game, offering fans a new way to experience the beloved series.

