Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Technológia

A CD Projekt bemutatja a Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Phantom Liberty témájú epizódját

ByGabriel Botha

12. szeptember 2023.
A CD Projekt bemutatja a Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Phantom Liberty témájú epizódját

CD Projekt has revealed that a special episode of its Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire video series will be released, featuring a Phantom Liberty theme. The episode is scheduled for release on Thursday, September 14 at 8am PDT / 5pm CEST. In this episode, representatives from CD Projekt will discuss various updates and additions to the game.

One of the topics that will be covered is the addition of new radio stations in the game. This will provide players with a new and immersive way to experience the futuristic world of Cyberpunk 2077. Additionally, gameplay improvements and new abilities will also be discussed, giving players a glimpse of the exciting features that await them in the game.

A major highlight of the episode will be the introduction of a new character named Reed, voiced by Idris Elba. Viewers will have the opportunity to learn more about this character and his role in the game directly from Idris Elba himself.

The teaser for the episode also promises “a surprise or two,” indicating that there may be unexpected reveals or announcements during the presentation.

The Phantom Liberty expansion, along with the Cyberpunk 2.0 update, is set to launch on September 26 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. IGN’s hands-on impressions of the Phantom Liberty expansion can provide more insight into what players can expect from this new content.

In preparation for the release, CD Projekt has advised PC players to ensure that their systems meet the game’s requirements, with a particular emphasis on checking cooling systems to prevent any potential performance issues.

Forrás:
– CD Projekt Twitter (@CyberpunkGame)
– IGN (https://www.ign.com/)

By Gabriel Botha

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Technológia

Japán metántüzelésű rakétamotort fejleszt 2030-ra

16. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew
Technológia

A Discover Samsung akció: Szerezze be a Samsung SmartThings Stationt mindössze 1 dollárért!

16. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia
Technológia

A rendetlenség művészete: A felesleg elengedése

16. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha

Hibáztál

Tudomány

Az Astrobotic küldetése a Hold gyarmatosítására: Bepillantás a jövőbe

18. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tudomány

India első napelemes megfigyelőközpontja megkezdi a tudományos adatok gyűjtését

18. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tudomány

A mitokondriális dinamika és az mGTP-anyagcsere szabályozza a reproduktív öregedést C. elegansban

18. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tudomány

Az új felfedezés rávilágít a holdgeokémiára

18. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments